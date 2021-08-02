Advertise With Us
Drug court coming to Madison and Orange

FILE
FILE(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Va. (WVIR) - Madison and Orange Counties are planning to create a drug court to help people recover from addiction.

The first piece of finalizing this is to hire a drug treatment court coordinator, which is open right now for people to apply to.

“It’s something we have been working on for a long time the idea of something that we needed in Madison and we needed it in Orange,” Commonwealth Attorney for Madison County, Clarissa Berry said.

This comes as many people across Virginia and the country are struggling with opioid additions.

If you would like to apply to the drug treatment coordinator position, you can email Clarissa Berry at cberry@madisonco.virginia.gov.

