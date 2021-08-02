Charlottesville seeking offers for Lewis & Clark, Sacajawea statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for offers from anyone interested in owning the city’s statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea.

The city announced Monday, August 2, that it will “entertain offers that propose acquisition of the statue as well as the base.” Offers will be received until 3 p.m. Friday, August 27.

Charlottesville took the statue down from the intersection of West Main Street and Ridge-McIntire Street the same day it removed its two statues of Confederate generals from public parks.

The base is still in place at the intersection, while the statue had been temporarily set up in Darden Towe Park.

Charlottesville says interested parties should review this 4-page solicitation of offers for detailed information about how to respond.

Questions should be directed to City Manager Chip Boyles at boylesc@charlottesville.gov.

