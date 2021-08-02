Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville seeking offers for Lewis & Clark, Sacajawea statue

Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea statue on West Main St. being removed. (FILE)
Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea statue on West Main St. being removed. (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for offers from anyone interested in owning the city’s statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea.

The city announced Monday, August 2, that it will “entertain offers that propose acquisition of the statue as well as the base.” Offers will be received until 3 p.m. Friday, August 27.

Charlottesville took the statue down from the intersection of West Main Street and Ridge-McIntire Street the same day it removed its two statues of Confederate generals from public parks.

The base is still in place at the intersection, while the statue had been temporarily set up in Darden Towe Park.

Charlottesville says interested parties should review this 4-page solicitation of offers for detailed information about how to respond.

Questions should be directed to City Manager Chip Boyles at boylesc@charlottesville.gov.

RELATED: City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia lawmakers to convene in person for special session
COVID-19
VDH: 697,939 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,534 deaths
There is about $700 million left in Virginia's rent relief fund.
As thousands of Virginians could face eviction after federal moratorium ends Saturday - here’s how to get VA rent relief money