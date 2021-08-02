Charlottesville schools to require universal masking indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is requiring everyone in the division to wear masks indoors.

CCS made the announcement Monday, August 2. It says this requirement aligns with a new CDC recommendation for universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“Working together as a community, we can provide students with the rich learning environment of in-person schooling while also promoting safety,” Acting Superintendent Jim Henderson said in Monday’s release.

The announcement also stated CCS will work with staff and families who provide documentation of a medical or developmental need to find safe alternatives to masking.

Classes are set to begin Wednesday, August 25. A small group of students will continue to learn virtually in 2021-22. Priority applications for virtual learning were due July 12, although the application remains open at charlottesvilleschools.org/virtual.

CCS says most of its staff are fully vaccinated, and it encourages the families of students aged 12 and older to talk with their healthcare provider about vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.