Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CBIC 23rd Annual Gala Celebration Week

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council is bringing a week of festivities to the area.

Last year, the events were held virtually due to the pandemic. This year they’re inviting people to join in person.

The events include a golf tournament at Glenmore County Club and an awards gala at Castle Hill Cider. The week of celebration ends with a dance wrap party. This is all in hopes of celebrating technology companies in Charlottesville.

“We’re so excited to really be able to bring out an entire week of events and another thing that we want to make sure to emphasize to everybody is we are really cognizant of the safety issues and every one of these locations has outdoor space and lots of room to spread out,” said Event Marketing Chair, Mary Kay Campbell.

The events kick off September 13 and go through September 17. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

Bird on nature walk
Nature and bird sighting walks to Charlottesville soon
Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years
Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years
The Center at Belvedere
Women’s Empowerment Day in Charlottesville
Groups are working together to pick blueberries for the BRAFB
Community groups harvest blueberries for BRAFB