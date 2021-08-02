CBIC 23rd Annual Gala Celebration Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council is bringing a week of festivities to the area.

Last year, the events were held virtually due to the pandemic. This year they’re inviting people to join in person.

The events include a golf tournament at Glenmore County Club and an awards gala at Castle Hill Cider. The week of celebration ends with a dance wrap party. This is all in hopes of celebrating technology companies in Charlottesville.

“We’re so excited to really be able to bring out an entire week of events and another thing that we want to make sure to emphasize to everybody is we are really cognizant of the safety issues and every one of these locations has outdoor space and lots of room to spread out,” said Event Marketing Chair, Mary Kay Campbell.

The events kick off September 13 and go through September 17. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.