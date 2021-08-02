CAAR report: Housing market still competitive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS has released its latest quarterly report, and housing prices are still through the roof. However, the report says mortgage rates are starting to settle and pandemic buying has started to calm down.

“We’re having a little increase in days on market, a little less fervor at each sign in a yard and at each new listing, and still a lot of value,” CAAR President Quinton Beckham said. “Not quite the wildfire that it was.”

Houses are still flying off the market faster than this time last year, according to the report. In Albemarle County CAAR says a house stays on the market for about 35 days. Last year that number was 56.

Housing prices are still up, but inventory is low making it a good market for sellers.

“Inventory being low is something that’s always been happening. We’ve been underbuilding for a while, so that demand ratio has always been working its way to have more intense seller’s market,” Beckham said.

Underbuilding is an issue for affordable housing, especially for families in Charlottesville.

“We really need government help with that. There are really strongly-employed, consistent, hardworking families that would never be able to afford a house within the boundaries of Charlottesville at the current price points with the market being what it is even without slowing down,” Beckham said.

He says it’ll take years to fix the affordability gap.

“I just think that we need to be aware that this is a marathon not a sprint. You know there is no one thing, but we have to keep that forward motion going,” Beckham said.

