Business in limbo due to rise in COVID-19 cases

By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam recently announced that, masks aren’t required but they are encouraged.

This is leaving businesses and patrons in limbo around what policies should be followed.

Many of the businesses NBC29 spoke with say there’s been more chatter around owners trying to figure out how to handle this COVID-19 spike.

Some say they are worried that if it continues, capacity limits could put a financial strangle on business.

At South Street Brewery in downtown Charlottesville, general manager Allison Rowell says since the mandates have dropped, they’ve seen more customers returning to grab a beer and a bite to eat.

But that isn’t stopping them from making sure they keep the restaurant as safe as possible.

“Things are looking up,” South Street Brewery’s General Manager Allison Rowell said. “I think for us, we’re going to continue doing a beer hall style just to keep limited contact for guests and make sure they feel as comfortable as possible when coming in here, QR codes rather than doing menus, sanitizing tables in between.”

She says they’ll continue to listen to Governor Ralph Northam for any updates that may come in the future.

