African American Teaching Fellows adds more people to their program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The African American Teaching Fellows says for every 122 students in the Charlottesville area there is only one teacher of color.

AATF is bringing seven new people into its program to help turn this around.

“It was not unusual for students to navigate their educational journey from kindergarten to high school and never see an educator of color,” AATF Executive Director Dr. Tamara Dias stated.

AATF believes there is a connection between representation and retention rate, noting Black children in the city and Albemarle County are three times more likely to drop out than white students.

“We were created to be able to hopefully close that gap so that every child can see themselves represented in their teachers,” Dias said.

Shantron Franklin-Sims says she did have representation in her school, and it made a difference for her.

“There is something about having some people that can relate to your background, to your culture, that you can lean on and look to and work together and lift each other up,” she said.

Franklin-Sims is now a part of AATF. “I’m really excited to turn around and be that to someone else,” she said.

AATF says it brought more fellows on board than ever before because the applicants were so dynamic.

It is supplying seven educators with financial support and a good relationship with hiring schools in the area.

