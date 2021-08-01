Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years
Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since 1870, Zion Hill Baptist Church has called Keswick home. In 2020, the church turned 150 years old. Due to COVID-19, the celebration had to be postponed to July 31, 2021.

“Our mission today was to join a newly gifted land to our existing cemetery, where our ancestors have lived and await the resurrection,” pastor Carolyn Mitchell Dillard said.

She grew up attending ZHBC and is not the church’s first female pastor.

“Honoring our ancestors, means that we respect the shoulders and the labor that we have stood on,” she said.

While the ceremony was held to celebrate the church’s 150th year, it also was to dedicate two acres of land that will serve as an extension to the church’s cemetery.

“I was very happy to see that we could come together and this what we need to come together in honor ancestors,” church elder Blanche Gatewood said.

Through her time in the church, she’s just about seen it all.

“I just think this is a great thing,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll see it another 150 years. All I can say is I am blessed today.”

The service included a libation ceremony paying tribute to the church’s ancestors, as well as a drum call and a dance.

“We’re just like family,” Gatewood said. “That’s what’s here in this church is family. You know me, I know your mother, the pastor knew my family and I knew her family and that’s what it is. It’s a family church and I’m always blessed when I come into the house of the Lord.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks

Latest News

The Center at Belvedere
Women’s Empowerment Day in Charlottesville
Groups are working together to pick blueberries for the BRAFB
Community groups harvest blueberries for BRAFB
Project Grows is providing greater access to healthy fruits and vegetables in Augusta County.
Project Grows awarded grant to provide greater food access
Fridays After Five on July 30, 2021
Fridays at Five attendees hope public health measures are followed so event can continue