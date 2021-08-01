Advertise With Us
Women’s Empowerment Day in Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Women’s Empowerment Day kicked off at the Center at Belvedere July 31. Beyond Fitness With Sabrina, an exercise group in Charlottesville, hosted the event.

Pop-up vendors and food trucks set up to ring in the festivities. People spread out across the front lawn for a free exercise class and others laid down for a relaxing massage at no cost. While the event was free, people were encouraged to donate.

This was all in effort to raise money for a scholarship that went to one lucky entrepreneur in Charlottesville.

“This scholarship is just to help motivate and keep those entrepreneurs moving forward into that entrepreneurship,” said Sabrina Feggans, event organizer.

The event worked to honor TQ Evans, a young woman who recently passed due to cancer.

