UVA football chasing big goals in 2021

The UVA football team runs through drills on the final day of summer workouts.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are no wins or losses handed out during the offseason, but hard work during the summer can lead to positive results in the fall.

“It’s urgent,” says UVA junior linebacker Nick Jackson. “ We’re urgent right now. Every workout matters. Every reps counts. Every film session. Everything you can do. Everything matters. We’re on a ticking time clock. Those 32 workouts we had just flew by like that.”

Strength & Conditioning coach Shawn Griswold says, “Nine weeks is a long time. Thirty-two workouts in nine weeks. That a lot of workouts.”

The Cavaliers will be leaning on their veterans this season, like fifth-year senior Mandy Alonso.

“I’m the old guy around here now, so I got to make this one count,” says Alonso. “I can’t let any days slip by where I didn’t work my hardest, and I didn’t give it my all, and I didn’t lead by example.”

Griswold says, “If you watched the run today, if you noticed where Mandy ran, he ran with the big skill guys. He doesn’t choose to run with the other big guys, he chooses to run with the guys who will make him better.”

Video screens at the indoor practice facility list the team’s goals for the season:

Take back the Cup.

Take back the Coastal.

Take over the ACC.

“Definitely beating Tech is the main talk we talk about,” says Alonso. “Each workout we break it on, ‘Beat Tech,’ and we mean it.”

Jackson says, “We want the Coastal championship back. We want the ACC Championship back. We want the Cup back. We want a bowl game. We want all that. That’s the urgency we’ve had this whole offseason.”

Virginia will play its first game on September 4th, at home against William & Mary.

