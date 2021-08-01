Advertise With Us
Less Hot First Week of August

Some Showers and Thunderstorms
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance passing by today will cause a few showers to form. Drier for Monday. Then the weather pattern turns more unsettled Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms will be over the region. We could use the rain as much central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are under moderate drought conditions.

Sunday: Scattered shower and thunder chance. Otherwise a blend of clouds and sun. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Friday: A chance for a shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

