Community groups harvest blueberries for BRAFB

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Do Good Cville along with Three Notch’d, the Random Row Run Club, and the Jack Brown’s Volunteer group are harvesting blueberries for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Volunteers spent the morning of July 31 picking berries.

Founder of Do Good Cville Kerry Rock says these berries will go from farm to table in just days.

“We’re harvesting as many blueberries as we can today and we’ll package them up, put them in cold storage and deliver them to the Charlottesville warehouse on Monday and then by Wednesday they’ll be out and actually in the hands of people in need,” he said.

There will also be another harvest that will use the blueberries to brew a beer at Three Notch’d benefitting the BRAFB.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

