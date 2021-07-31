Advertise With Us
Some Changes Ahead

Tracking Few Showers
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will be lower than recent days going into the weekend and for the first week of August.

The pick weather day of the weekend will be Saturday. Watching a weather disturbance over the Mid-West which will arrive here as early as Saturday and linger into Sunday morning. This system will give us some rain showers. The heaviest rain and thunder looks to fall near and south of the James River and more toward the Richmond area.

Drier for Monday. Then the weather pattern turns more unsettled Tuesday, Wednesday and next Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms will be over the region. We could use the rain as much central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are under moderate drought conditions.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Pleasant for the last day of July. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Mainly a morning shower chance. Isolated shower/thunder risk in the afternoon. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Friday: A chance for a shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

