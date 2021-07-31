Jefferson Swim League holding 2021 Championship Meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Swim League was in the pool for the final day of its Championship Meet on Saturday.

The 12-and-under group was swimming at Claudius Crozet Park, home of the Gators, after the older group competed at Woodberry Forest on Friday.

The championship meet is the first since 2019, as the JSL had to cancel the entire season last summer, due to the pandemic.

It was the first time in 54 years the league did not hold an end-of-the-season championship meet.

Fairview has won six-consecutive championships, and 28 of the last 29.

