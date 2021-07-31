Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Jefferson Swim League holding 2021 Championship Meet

Swimmers ready to start at the JSL Championship on Saturday.
Swimmers ready to start at the JSL Championship on Saturday.(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Swim League was in the pool for the final day of its Championship Meet on Saturday.

The 12-and-under group was swimming at Claudius Crozet Park, home of the Gators, after the older group competed at Woodberry Forest on Friday.

The championship meet is the first since 2019, as the JSL had to cancel the entire season last summer, due to the pandemic.

It was the first time in 54 years the league did not hold an end-of-the-season championship meet.

Fairview has won six-consecutive championships, and 28 of the last 29.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks

Latest News

Charlottesville’s Ava Schetlick among nation’s elite in junior rowing
16-year-old Ava Schetlick
Charlottesville’s Ava Schetlick among nation’s elite in junior rowing
UVA senior defensive end Mandy Alonso was given the honor of 'Breaking the Rock' at the end of...
Break the Rock: Cavaliers celebrate end of summer workouts
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Virginia's Trey Murphy III (25) heads back down court...
UVA junior Trey Murphy III selected No. 17 overall in NBA Draft