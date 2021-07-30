Valley farms are seeing the effects of smaller rain amounts in different ways

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Some Shenandoah Valley farms have been seeing the effects of the hot and dry weather on their farms, but in different ways.

For some, the smaller amounts of rain have benefitted their produce while others are desperately in need of a drink, like North Mountain Homestead in Rockingham County.

Kimberly Williamson, co-owner of the homestead, said their planting season started off strong but the lack of rain has not been good for their pumpkins.

“The weather was good originally,” Williamson said. “In fact, we had to wait to plant because of how much rain we were getting at the beginning of the season. We couldn’t plant in the mud so we had to wait. Got them in the ground a little bit late and then the rain just stopped.”

Williamson said now, their pumpkins are parched.

“We’ve seen several storms come all the way around us. Lots of thunder and lightning and then we don’t get a drop,” Williamson said.

She said not only are the plants dry but they are significantly smaller.

“They need to be about three times the size of what they are right now,” Williamson said.

She added that it is not just the plants feeling the heat.

The water pond for their cows has dried up.

“It’s just been a challenge all around. I feel like our days are kind of working around making sure everyone has water,” Williamson said.

Williamson says they are looking for a nice middle ground of rain, because too much rain at one time may cause runoff and too much rain with warm temperatures could lead to mold.

“There is definitely a balance that we would like to achieve and it would be wonderful if we could achieve it, but that’s not life so we just hope for the best,” Williamson said.

As the summer goes on, Williamson said this weather may mean there are fewer pumpkins come fall and they could have a higher price tag because the rain impact has not only been felt at their farm.

Over at Paugh’s Orchard in Shenandoah County, Renee Sharpe said they have gotten some rain when it was needed, and it has produced some good peaches.

“I think this is probably our best peach crop in probably 10 years,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said the smaller amount of rain has made the peaches sweeter, but said they could definitely use more.

“I think it would help the size of our fruit if we had a little more, but it hasn’t harmed us. We have a really beautiful peach crop this year,” Sharpe said.

Year-to-date rainfall as of 7/29/21 (WHSV)

