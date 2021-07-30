UVA students helping with Alderman Library renovation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Alderman Library is in the process of getting a major renovation.

The library was built in 1937, and since then it has been of the most popular libraries on UVA Grounds.

Now, some of the students who used this library are working on-site with the renovation process.

“It’s been really cool. I’ve gotten to be on-site every day and make sure I get to walk through the buildings, see what’s going on,” Sarah Besecky, a civil engineering student, said. “I’ve gotten to go up in the crane actually and operate it which was really cool, really fun.”

Besecky is getting first-hand experience through her internship with construction company Skanska.

“I studied here my first year, so being able to use the main library as a study space and now being able to see it as a work space and be able to learn both ways, on both sides of the spectrum, is pretty cool,” Robert Patrick said. “It’s going to be a large building that holds the history and what UVA is about.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2023, and is estimated to cost around $112 million.

