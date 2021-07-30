Advertise With Us
UVA junior Trey Murphy III selected No. 17 overall in NBA Draft

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Virginia's Trey Murphy III (25) heads back down court...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Virginia's Trey Murphy III (25) heads back down court after scoring during the second half of Virginia's 64-57 victory over North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C.(Ethan Hyman | The News & Observer via AP)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia junior Trey Murphy III was picked in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night, going No. 17 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Murphy will reportedly be traded to New Orleans as part of a draft night deal between the Pelicans and the Grizzlies.

The 6-foot-9 shooting guard had been rocketing up draft boards, leading up to the selection show, as a 3-and-D prospect at the pro level.

Murphy is the 4th UVA player picked in the first round under head coach Tony Bennett, joining Justin Anderson, De’Andre Hunter, and Ty Jerome.

The Cavaliers have had ten players selected in the NBA Draft during the Tony Bennett-era, including Marial Shayok, who played his final season at Iowa State.

Murphy played one season with the ‘Hoos, after transferring from Rice.

He was expected to redshirt this past season, and but made a last-minute decision to play, and it paid off.

Murphy was third on the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game, and led the Cavaliers in both 3-point shooting (43.3-percent) and free-throw shooting (92.7-percent).

UVA Men’s Basketball NBA Draft Picks under Tony Bennett

  • 2012 Mike Scott (Rd 2-43rd)
  • 2014 Joe Harris (Rd 2-33rd)
  • 2015 Justin Anderson (Rd 1-21st)
  • 2016 Malcolm Brogdon (Rd 2-36th)
  • 2018 Devon Hall (Rd 2-53rd)
  • 2019 De’Andre Hunter (Rd 1-4th)
  • 2019 Ty Jerome (Rd 1-24th)
  • 2019 Kyle Guy (Rd 2-55th)
  • 2019 Marial Shayok (ISU) (Rd 2-54th)

