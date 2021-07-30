Tesla may set up dealership in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville could get a Tesla dealership.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Department of Transportation approved plans for Tesla to open three more stores in Virginia.

The electric car maker still needs to get a license from the Motor Vehicle Dealer Board.

Tesla has dealerships in Henrico County and near Tysons Corner. It has not said when or where it plans to open its new locations.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Tesla gets DMV nod to open three more stores in Virginia, including one in Charlottesville

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.