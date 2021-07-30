Sexual Assault Resource Agency seeking your help

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) is losing a big chunk of funding and needs your help.

The federal Victims of Crime Act fund has been significantly reduced, and in two years SARA will be short $700,000. The nonprofit says it usually uses this money to fund advocates and therapists. They need these staff members more than ever.

“We’re seeing an increase in calls into the ER and into our services over the last six months, but compared to the previous six months before that, we’ve seen a 10% increase in our calls. We figured that would happen, right, but when that’s coupled with a decrease in funds, it’s extra concerning,” SARA Executive Director Renee Branson said.

Branson says they are the organization in the area that provides long-term trauma therapy. They are asking the community to help them so they can continue these efforts.

Click here to donate to SARA.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.