Scottsville on the mend after violent storm

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Scottsville is on the mend after getting hit with a strong storm Wednesday. Some of the downtown area had power back up early Friday, July 30, but it still needs to be cleaned up.

Crews spent another day clearing roads, and stores worked to get back open.

“We got power back yesterday in the early evening, which was great because we needed to dry out the store,” Kelsey Bechtle with We Grow said. “I know a lot of other people had repairs to do.”

The electricity didn’t last long, though: “A transformer blew overnight, a delayed reaction from the storm, so we were without power for several hours again until this morning,” Bechtle said.

We Grow says it had to rip up its floors after flooding damage, but hopes to reopen for the weekend.

Other neighbors around downtown were out clearing their yards.

“We have a pretty large Siberian Elm, lost a lot of big limbs, so we’re going to take care of getting those cleaned up and the power crew already came and trimmed our pine trees that were kind of tangled in the electrical wire,” Claire McMahon said.

McMahon says her power came back Friday morning, too.

“We’ve had quite a few trees down in Scottsville, especially on along Route 6. A bunch of our neighbor’s trees are down, powers went out, but we’re very grateful for the power companies getting restored so quickly,” she said.

“Scottsville is one of those towns where everybody will bend over backwards to help you out and support you,” Bechtle said.

Appalachian Power estimates electricity would be back for the rest of the area soon.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.