Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Plea deal offered to former Rocky Mount officers connected to Capitol attack

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A plea deal has been offered to two former Rocky Mount Police officers charged in connection with the attack on the US Capitol. If accepted, there won’t be a trial.

According to US District Court records (see below), Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson have until August 11 to accept the deal; court records don’t indicate what the deal is.

Robertson and Fracker face four federal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct, after attending the riot at the Capitol January 6, the day Congress was making results of the presidential election official. Both pleaded not guilty.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions

Latest News

The Jefferson Swim League is hosting it's Championship Meet
JSL holds championship meet
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
Scottsville is on the mend after getting hit with a strong storm Wednesday.
Scottsville on the mend after violent storm
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced