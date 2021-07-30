Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant

Valley Milk Products says no employees were working at the facility at the time of the explosion
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.(John Hood)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early this morning, an explosion at Valley Milk Products happened, when thankfully no employees were working at the facility at the time. According to a release from Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, who owns the plant, there are no reported injuries at this time.

An Incident Commander with the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue tells WHSV a boiler exploded, causing an ammonia leak. Because of the leak, about 20 people were evacuated from their homes. Officials say the leak is now contained.

Officials say two delivery truck drivers were outside of the building when the explosion happened. Neither were hurt.

Strasburg Police Department says Eastbound King Street is open to Massanutten Street. East King Street to Funk Street is still closed, for an undetermined amount of time. South Massanutten Street is open. Police say to expect delays and use alternative routes.

The company says they are still assessing the impact of the explosion and are not expecting any disruptions to milk supply. The plant produces various dairy products including milk powders, butter, and cream.

WHSV has a reporter on the scene. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions

Latest News

(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting
COVID-19
VDH: 694,384 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,532 deaths
People giving a standing ovation for the Augusta County School Board for voting against VDOE...
Augusta County School Board votes against VDoE transgender model policies
The Augusta County School Board during a special meeting to vote model policies for the...
Augusta County School Board votes against VDoE transgender model policies