Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes baby monkey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A baby Colobus monkey was born on July 13 at the Metro Richmond Zoo!

In a video the zoo shared on Facebook mother, Fraggie, holds her new baby.

Uniquely, Colobus monkeys are born all white and turn black when they are older. The sex of the new monkey has not been determined yet.

Zoo visitors can see the new monkey in their exhibit.

