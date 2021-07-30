Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting.

MCSO announced Friday, July 30, that deputies were called out Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Moonlight Drive for a report of a dead woman. The caller reportedly told authorities the victim had been shot multiple times.

Deputies found the victim at the home, and a juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the juvenile is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with:

• Attempted concealment of dead body

• Unlawful shooting in occupied dwelling

• Second-degree homicide

• Reckless handling of a firearm

• Use of firearm in the commission of a felony

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says this was an isolated incident, and there is not threat to the community.

Anyone who might have information about the shooting is asking to call MSCO at 540-948-5161

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.