JSL holds championship meet

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many of central Virginia’s best young swimmers are taking to the pool at the Woodberry Forest School in Orange County.

COVID-19 forced the championship meet for the Jefferson Swim League to be sidelined last year.

For the Wray family, this meet has been a staple to summer for 12 years. The family’s three sons have grown up swimming for the Farmington Country Club Swim Team.

Swimming has become a passion for the family ever since, mom, Kristen Wray, forced the kids to learn how to swim.

Now, bouncing back after last year’s cancellation, this event means a little more.

“I think it just means a lot to everyone who kind of grew up in this league as well because last year we didn’t have a JSL champ, so even though it’s not entirely back to normal, it’s still a big deal for a lot of people,” Simon Wray said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.