Inside activities for kids adjusting for unpredictable fall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses have already adjusted their rules and plans for COVID-19 and its unpredictable future.

Many kids aren’t yet vaccinated, so some spots are continuing to make changes to try to keep everyone safe.

“Class sizes have decreased, and that has been hard on us as a business,” Charlottesville Ballet Co-director Sara Clayborne said. “But artistically and educationally, we’re just able to provide such a higher experience for the students.”

Some places have moved activities outside, or focused on limiting interactions.

“We’ve never had an outdoor sculpture trail, so that’s been new and super exciting,” Lauren Maupin with Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection said.

For many, there is a question of safety and if kids really will keep their masks on.

“We have a COVID advisory committee that has helped us throughout COVID, and there’s just been so many changes, quickly changing information coming out,” Clayborne said. “So we do refer to them when we have big changes coming up.”

Charlottesville Ballet requires everyone to wear a mask, while Kluge-Rhue requires anyone not vaccinated to be masked.

While these businesses have plans in place, ultimately it is going to come down to what the government recommends.

