Improving weekend
Cooler and less humid
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a cold front tracks east across the region, temperatures will be hot but humidity will begin to lower this afternoon. Cool and comfy tonight with some areas dropping into the upper 50s. The jet stream will be to our south, and we’ll see temperatures several degrees below normal for the next several days. Although we are not anticipating wash out conditions, we do expect daily chances for needed rain as we look ahead to next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny, lowering humidity & breezy, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, A few showers & storms, High: low 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Scattered storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, high: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.