Hot today, cooler tomorrow
Needed rain moves in Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front has sparked a few downpours to our northeast. Humidity has already begun to lower. You’ll feel the difference later this afternoon and evening. Some locations are expected to cool into the upper 50s tonight. Saturday will feature cooler temperatures and pleasant humidity levels. Meanwhile, needed rain will develop during the day Sunday. Next week will feature cooler than normal temperatures, and scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny, lowering humidity, High: low90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Scattered shower & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.