Hot today, cooler tomorrow

Needed rain moves in Sunday
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front has sparked a few downpours to our northeast. Humidity has already begun to lower. You’ll feel the difference later this afternoon and evening. Some locations are expected to cool into the upper 50s tonight. Saturday will feature cooler temperatures and pleasant humidity levels. Meanwhile, needed rain will develop during the day Sunday. Next week will feature cooler than normal temperatures, and scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, lowering humidity, High: low90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Scattered shower & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

