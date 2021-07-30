Advertise With Us
Fralin Biomedical research finds link between depression and learning

Researchers Brooks King-Casas (left) and Pearl Chiu.
Researchers Brooks King-Casas (left) and Pearl Chiu.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New research out of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke is discovering a deeper relationship between depression and learning.

Researchers Pearl Chiu and Brooks King-Casas had their work published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry.

They found people suffering from depression learn differently than others and that cognitive behavioral therapy can improve depression symptoms.

“There is hope for people with depression, and the way through there is research that combines the computational, mathematical modeling with our clinical knowledge. You really have to bring the two of them together and try to think a bit outside the box,” said Chiu.

The pair hope to use this knowledge to develop more effective treatment methods for patients with depression.

