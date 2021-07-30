Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced

(FILE)
(FILE)(WTOC)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former Charlottesville dermatologist will spend time under house arrest for using DEA registration numbers to get prescription opioid pain medicines.

Doctor Amalie Shaffner Derdeyn was recently sentenced to 12 months probation.

In March, she pleaded guilty to using her DEA number and the numbers of her coworkers without them knowing or agreeing.

As part of her plea agreement, Derdeyn will pay restitution to her victims.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions

Latest News

The Jefferson Swim League is hosting it's Championship Meet
JSL holds championship meet
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
Scottsville is on the mend after getting hit with a strong storm Wednesday.
Scottsville on the mend after violent storm
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Plea deal offered to former Rocky Mount officers connected to Capitol attack