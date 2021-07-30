Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former Charlottesville dermatologist will spend time under house arrest for using DEA registration numbers to get prescription opioid pain medicines.

Doctor Amalie Shaffner Derdeyn was recently sentenced to 12 months probation.

In March, she pleaded guilty to using her DEA number and the numbers of her coworkers without them knowing or agreeing.

As part of her plea agreement, Derdeyn will pay restitution to her victims.

