Briefly Less Humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in six days or nights, there are no severe weather alerts across the region! A cold front continues to shift south and a drier air mass is pushing in from the north. It will be pleasant overnight into Saturday.

Temperatures will be lower than recent days going into the weekend and for the first week of August.

The pick weather day of the weekend will be Saturday. Watching a weather disturbance over the Mid-West which will arrive here as early as Saturday and linger into Sunday morning. This system will give us some rain showers. The heaviest rain and thunder looks to fall near and south of the James River and more toward the Richmond area.

Drier for Monday. Then the weather pattern turns more unsettled Tuesday, Wednesday and next Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms will be over the region. We could use the rain as much central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are under moderate drought conditions.

Friday night: Becoming comfortable. Mainly clear sky with lows as cool as the upper 50s for some to the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny then some increasing clouds later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Mainly a morning shower chance. Isolated shower/thunder risk in the afternoon. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: A chance for a shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

