Booster Park could get thousands of dollars in funding

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than $120,000 dollars could be going to Booster Park in Orange County. The money would be used to repair the field, practice facility, and concession booth.

The funds are part of a package approved by the U.S. House for 2022. The money was secured by 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger.

Spanberger said she worked directly with Orange County officials to move the funding request forward.

“We worked with the Board of Supervisors and local leaders to really understand the need on the ground in Orange County, and the exciting thing is that Booster Park is just so central to the community. The majority of kids growing up go to Booster Park, play sports at Booster Park, and it really has the possibility of being a real regional hub,” she said.

The package now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

