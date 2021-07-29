VDOT seeks input on Harrisonburg intersections, roads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched a survey to support a study focusing on possible safety improvements at 10 intersections in Harrisonburg.

The Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) Intersection Safety Study includes intersections on Main, Liberty, and Mason streets as well as the intersections of East Market and Reservoir streets, as well as Country Club and Keezletown roads. These roads were identified by VDOT’s Potential for Safety Improvement rankings for the Staunton District which lists intersections and road segments having a higher than expected number of crashes.

“Community input is vital in these studies,” Erin Yancey, transportation planning manager for Harrisonburg Public Works, said. “We look for ways to gather community input before implementing changes, and we have found surveys are a great way for people to share their views on the potential improvements.”

The study began in November 2020, however, the survey is the next step. You can take the survey by clicking here and it will be available for input until August 20.

