Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VDOT seeks input on Harrisonburg intersections, roads

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched a survey to support a study focusing...
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched a survey to support a study focusing on possible safety improvements at 10 intersections in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched a survey to support a study focusing on possible safety improvements at 10 intersections in Harrisonburg.

The Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) Intersection Safety Study includes intersections on Main, Liberty, and Mason streets as well as the intersections of East Market and Reservoir streets, as well as Country Club and Keezletown roads. These roads were identified by VDOT’s Potential for Safety Improvement rankings for the Staunton District which lists intersections and road segments having a higher than expected number of crashes.

“Community input is vital in these studies,” Erin Yancey, transportation planning manager for Harrisonburg Public Works, said. “We look for ways to gather community input before implementing changes, and we have found surveys are a great way for people to share their views on the potential improvements.”

The study began in November 2020, however, the survey is the next step. You can take the survey by clicking here and it will be available for input until August 20.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
Richmond Animal Care and Control is encouraging kindness toward veterinarians.
‘Go, help, be kind!’: Richmond animal control promotes kindness amid veterinary burnout
Albemarle County police (FILE)
ACPD investigating report of shots fired on Peyton Dr.
I-81 tractor trailer crash causes delays.
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-81 North in Augusta County