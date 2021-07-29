Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has issued a recreational water advisory for all areas of Tuckahoe Creek starting at River Road.

The advisory comes after a sewer line broke near River Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to Goochland County, 300,000 gallons of raw sewage were released into Tuckahoe Creek. The release stopped around 11 p.m. on July 27.

Recreational activities such as swimming, wading, tubing, and whitewater kayaking should be avoided.

The areas where those activities should be avoided include the Eastern and Western Branches of Tuckahoe Creek, and the James River from Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield, Goochland, and Henrico counties to Belle Isle in Richmond.

VDH says activities such as boating, fishing and canoeing can continue with caution to avoid contact with water.

Drinking water is not affected at this time.

The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the James River to monitor bacteria concentrations.

To prevent recreational water illnesses due to exposure to sewage release events, people should:

  • Avoid contact with the waterbodies noted above and observe advisory signage posted at waterbody access points.
  • Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.
  • Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.
  • Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.

For more information, click here.

