Multi-vehicle crash causes backup on I-81 North in Augusta County

VDOT reporting at least 4.5 miles of traffic backups
I-81 tractor trailer crash causes delays.
I-81 tractor trailer crash causes delays.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers and a pick-up truck is blocking lanes on I-81 North near mile marker 228 in Augusta County.

This is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

Virginia State Police reports one person was injured.

According to VDOT, crews are setting up a detour for northbound I-81 traffic. Motorists will take exit 227, then follow Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) west and Route 11 (Lee Highway) north for about seven miles to rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 235 (Weyers Cave).

As of 10:55 a.m., VDOT reports drivers can expect almost seven miles of back-ups.

This morning Company 5 was dispatched to assist the Verona Fire Company with a multi-vehicle crash involving 4 tractor...

Posted by Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Stay with WHSV for the latest traffic alert.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

