CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our current hot and humid pattern is about to come to an end. Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Scattered showers and storms will develop this evening. A few may cause gusty wind and small hail. Latest data indicates the line of storms continues to weaken. Nevertheless, be weather wise and keep the umbrella close by if you will be out tonight. Behind the front a cooler and less humid air mass will begin to filter in this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

