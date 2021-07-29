Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tracking a cold front

More comfortable weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our current hot and humid pattern is about to come to an end. Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Scattered showers and storms will develop this evening. A few may cause gusty wind and small hail. Latest data indicates the line of storms continues to weaken. Nevertheless, be weather wise and keep the umbrella close by if you will be out tonight. Behind the front a cooler and less humid air mass will begin to filter in this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Isolated Severe Weather Threat