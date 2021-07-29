Tracking a cold front
More comfortable weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our current hot and humid pattern is about to come to an end. Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Scattered showers and storms will develop this evening. A few may cause gusty wind and small hail. Latest data indicates the line of storms continues to weaken. Nevertheless, be weather wise and keep the umbrella close by if you will be out tonight. Behind the front a cooler and less humid air mass will begin to filter in this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Increasing cloudiness, hot & humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
