Scottsville hit by strong storm, working to recover

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Scottsville was hit hard Wednesday, July 29, resulting in many downed power lines and trees.

“What I’m hearing is we must have had some sort of microburst or mini tornado or something, because they said the wires that were down were all wrapped around trees,” Mayor Ron Smith said.

“The wind picked up and the rain came heavier and heavier. The lightning was all around, was really loud thunder, was crackling,” Scottsville resident Jenni Croll said. “We went into the kids room because we were kind of scared about, you know, whether or not there was a tornado coming through.”

Many stores were closed Thursday, July 29, due to power outages.

We Grow hasn’t been open for long, but is now dealing with the damage from yesterday.

“There was at least six inches of water that was behind our store that flooded into the back and the wood part,” co-owner Kelsey Bechtle said. “We are only two-and-a-half months old, we cant afford to close for long term”

Crews with Bartlett Tree Experts were busy Thursday, using woodchippers around town to help get things clear.

“We are focusing on getting the street trees taken care of first, getting the parking spots back open,” James Walker with Bartlett said.

The company says it expects to clear the majority of the downed trees in the next day or two.

