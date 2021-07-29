Paige Madden wins Silver Medal; 4th Medal for UVA Swimming at Olympics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA swimmer Paige Madden has won a silver medal with the United States Olympic team.

The team of Madden, Allison Schmitt, Katie McLaughlin, and Katie Ledecky finished in second place in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay race on Wednesday in Tokyo.

China won gold, with heavily-favored Australia getting the bronze.

All three teams broke the previous world record.

The medal is the first for Madden, and the 4th for the Virginia swim team at the Olympics this year.

Incoming UVA freshman Emma Weyant won the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley, while sophomore Alex Walsh and junior Katie Douglass won the silver and bronze, respectively, in the 200-meter individual medley.

The United States and Australia are currently the only two countries with more swimming medals than the Virginia women’s swim team.

Great Britain, China, Canada, ROC, and Italy have also won four medals so far in the pool in Tokyo.

