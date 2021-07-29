Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Northam budget plan calls for $111M in college financial aid

A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.
A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.(unknown)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says his budget proposal for the state’s share of American Rescue Plan funding will call for $111 million in financial aid for low- and middle-income undergraduate students.

Northam’s office said in a news release Thursday that the plan designates $100 million for public higher education institutions and $11 million for certain private institutions.

The money is separate from an additional $833 million Virginia’s colleges and universities will receive directly through a different component of the federal coronavirus relief bill.  

Lawmakers will take up the budget proposal when they convene in Richmond next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

No Hungry Kid grant support
Cultivate Charlottesville receives $140K grant from No Hungry Kid
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Literacy Volunteers are working to help people learn to read and write English
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River
Hadeashia Mary Ellen Haynes
Charlottesville police seeking public’s assistance locating missing juvenile