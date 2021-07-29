Nelson County looking to revitalize Lovingston

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County is on the receiving end of some financial that will help with sprucing up Lovingston.

The county received one of the Virginia Main Street Grants. It’s bringing $28,000 to help revitalize Lovingston.

Supervisor Jesse Rutherford says he wants Lovingston to be the place to be.

“I also want it to be a place that people are like, ‘wow, this is the Town of Lovingston.’ And hey, it’s a cute little place now, but there’s a lot more that we can do and I am certain that we can do a little better in trying to get some more businesses and also make it a place a local can work,” Rutherford said.

The supervisor says the county will use this money to run an assessment on what type of businesses would flourish in Lovingston.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.