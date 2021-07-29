Advertise With Us
Nelson County looking to revitalize Lovingston

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County is on the receiving end of some financial that will help with sprucing up Lovingston.

The county received one of the Virginia Main Street Grants. It’s bringing $28,000 to help revitalize Lovingston.

Supervisor Jesse Rutherford says he wants Lovingston to be the place to be.

“I also want it to be a place that people are like, ‘wow, this is the Town of Lovingston.’ And hey, it’s a cute little place now, but there’s a lot more that we can do and I am certain that we can do a little better in trying to get some more businesses and also make it a place a local can work,” Rutherford said.

The supervisor says the county will use this money to run an assessment on what type of businesses would flourish in Lovingston.

