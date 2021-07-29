More jobs may be coming to Virginia with an infrastructure bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - More jobs may soon be coming to Virginia if an infrastructure bill is passed.

An infrastructure bill in the Senate includes $500 billion in new spending, which could open up tens of thousands of jobs in the commonwealth. However, bipartisan support is needed for the bill to pass.

“It will improve our economy. It will allow people to get back and forth to work and to school. It will allow people to better communicate with broadband. It will make sure issues around clean water and resiliency are finally addressed,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-V.A. “It will make sure we make investments in next generation industries, like electric buses, and we have the possibility to manufacture those buses right here in the commonwealth of Virginia.”

Senator Tim Kaine, D-V.A., says this bill would add to the nation’s roads, bridges, and transit systems.

“We will be working on this over the next couple of days,” the senator said.

Another deal Kaine is working on is a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that could alleviate childhood poverty.

“I believe the reconciliation bill will do for children what Social Security did for seniors,” Kaine said. “We have a poverty rate among kids that’s twice as high as the senior poverty rate, and that’s unacceptable and we can fix it if we do this bill right.”

The reconciliation deal also focuses on education, paid family leave, and healthcare issues.

