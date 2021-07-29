Advertise With Us
Literacy Volunteers are working to help people learn to read and write English

The Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is working to increase the adult literacy rate.

Literacy Volunteers, located in the Jefferson School City Center, is in the process of training people to help others from all backgrounds thrive.

“About 95% of our students are English-language learners,” said Steven Reid, the program manager.

Students can once again learn in-person with volunteer tutors. They work on everything from employment skills to getting ready for a citizenship test.

“They come to us from more than 45 different countries speaking more than 40 first languages,” said Reid.

Literacy Volunteers receives donations from other organizations in the Charlottesville area, as well as from people who like its mission.

Click to learn more being a student or a tutor, or to donate to the nonprofit.

