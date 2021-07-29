Advertise With Us
German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — A German cycling official has been suspended and will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games.

He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial.

It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany. Moster later apologized.

He has been suspended by the International Cycling Union.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

