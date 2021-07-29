Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Eye to the sky

Cool and less humid weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers and storms that moved through the area over night are now to our east. We’ll see partly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions throughout the day. As a cold front approaches, showers and storms, although weakening will move in this evening. Some storms will be capable of delivering gusty wind and small hail. Behind the front, almost refreshing conditions can be expected this weekend. Needed showers and storms will advance across the area Sunday into the middle part of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy, showers, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, high: low 80s...Low: low 60s

