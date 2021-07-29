Advertise With Us
Cultivate Charlottesville receives $140K grant from No Hungry Kid

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No Hungry Kid is distributing more than $1 million to community organizations to expand and strengthen food access programs.

Cultivate Charlottesville was granted more than $140,000. It says this money will go to programs that help family in need get healthy food.

“The reality is the pandemic really really exacerbated this issue of food insecurity, and so this is going to go on for a while,” Aleen Carey with Cultivate Charlottesville said. “People are still reeling from the effects of the lockdown.”

Cultivate Charlottesville launched a 24-hour phone number you can text to get information about free food sources. Text the word “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 844.947.6518 to get information about the resources closest to where you live.

