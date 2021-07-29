Charlottesville police seeking public’s assistance locating missing juvenile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Hadeashia Mary Ellen Haynes of Columbia, Maryland, was last seen in the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Haynes is a 17-year-old Black female, 5 ft. 7 inches in height. Police say she was wearing a Beatles T-shirt and black, ripped jeans when she was last seen.

Police say Haynes may have left the Charlottesville area.

If you have information related to this case, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

