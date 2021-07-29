Advertise With Us
Augusta County Supervisors pass solar restrictions despite pleas from farmland owners

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Government Center in Verona
By Tara Todd
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Augusta County, the Board of Supervisors voted in favor of adopting policy changes to the comprehensive plan that would suggest some additional limits to utility-scale solar projects. The vote was against the Planning Commission’s recommendation not to adopt the changes.

Several landowners talked to Supervisors Wednesday night during a public hearing on the changes -- those who say solar is the way to keep their family farms for generations to come, and those who want to keep their views of the countryside.

Policy changes include projects strongly discouraged from covering more than 200 acres with panels, and from close proximity to other solar energy facilities, and discouraged from Urban Service and Community Development areas.

Those against the policy changes talked about solar as the way of the future, landowner rights, and several people talked about the challenges facing farmers, and keeping farmland.

“We feel that solar farming is a way to keep our family farm alive,” said Augusta County landowner Jayme Reed. “If you put the cap on 200 acres per project this will severely limit our participation in the program. With the outgoing expense of farming increasing and in the income decreasing we need to look at alternative ways to make income.”

Those who spoke in support of the changes limiting solar were mostly neighbors of the Round Hill Solar Project in Stuarts Draft that was shot down.

“These amendments are born on the experience with the proposed massive poorly sited projects that would undermine the value of the vision and policy set forth in the comprehensive plan, invade our communities as they have been planned, upset the agricultural economy, and destroy scenic rural viewsheds,” said Rick Pfitzenmayer who lives in Stuarts Draft.

Supervisor Scott Seaton attempted to omit the suggested limit of 200 acres, with support from Pam Carter, who had previously tried to postpone the vote to discuss further. In the end, the Board voted 4-2 in favor of the restrictions.

