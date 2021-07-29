ACPD investigating report of shots fired on Peyton Dr.
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a call for shots fired led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
ACPD says officers were called out to Granite Park Apartments on Peyton Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. There were no injuries reported, and police says there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call ACPD Detective Belew at 434-296-5807, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or email Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
