WATCH: Researchers share new data after strapping GoPros on bears

A snapshot of a video from a GoPro strapped to a bear Virginia Tech is observing for research.
A snapshot of a video from a GoPro strapped to a bear Virginia Tech is observing for research.(Dr. Marcella Kelly)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Researchers within Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment are learning more about Virginia’s Black Bears in a new way. Professor Dr. Kelly Marcella and masters student and research assistant Brogan Holcombe strapped GoPros to bears to learn more about their daily lives.

They joined us Wednesday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk (above) to share their research and answer your questions!

You can find more bear videos using the #bearseyeview Twitter thread and by checking out the Wildlife Habitat & Population Analysis Lab Facebook page.

