UVA, Sentara, and Augusta Health not requiring employee vaccination

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County, the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, and Augusta Health in the Shenandoah Valley are not requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. All three, though, do highly encourage staff to get it.

UVA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Reid Adams says staff who are not vaccinated are tested weekly.

“We have not changed our policy that we put out probably four to six weeks ago.” Adams said. “Our current policy is that we have a goal, and an expectation that 100% of our team members will get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Currently, around 70% to 80% of UVA Health employees are fully vaccinated.

“For those that are concerned about allergies, for instance, our allergy physicians are seeing those individuals to try to work through any concerns about allergies. Same thing for pregnant and nursing individuals, there is a process in place to help them while they’re pregnant and/or nursing in preparation for getting vaccinated,” Adams said.

Around 65% of all Sentara Healthcare employees are reported to be fully vaccinated.

Augusta Health says it is reviewing its current vaccine policy for staff. It reports 76% of staff is fully vaccinated.

Adams says UVA Health is constantly reviewing its policy, as well.

“I think all of us around the commonwealth, as well as the country, are examining that on really weekly basis as to whether mandated vaccines should be the next step. You know, there’s a lot of issues to consider as to whether that’s the right approach, that’s why you’re seeing institutions, including healthcare as well as governmental, struggling with that issue,” he said.

UVA Medical Center reported Wednesday, July 28, that it currently has 12 COVID-19 patients.

